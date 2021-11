The students' demand for half pass in public transport has been accepted. From Wednesday, students will be able to travel on privately owned public transport buses at half the fare.

Khandaker Enayet Ullah, general secretary of Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association, made the announcement on Tuesday during a press conference in the capital’s Karwan Bazar.

He said this half fare would not be applicable in holidays. Besides, this decision will not be effective outside Dhaka.