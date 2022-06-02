HC orders DGDA to pay Tk 1.5m to each family of 104 victims

The High Court on Thursday ordered the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) to provide Tk 1.5 million as compensation to each of the families of 104 children, who died in between 1982 to 2009 taking adulterated paracetamol syrup.

The HC bench of justice Md Ashraful Kamal and justice Razik Al Jalil passed the order after hearing on a writ petition filed in this regard in 2010, reports UNB.

The court directed DGDA to collect the compensation money from individuals and organisations concerned complying with the order.