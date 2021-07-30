Helena Jahangir detained from Dhaka residence after RAB raid

RAB also seized foreign currency and kangaroo skin during the raid.
"Following the raid, Rab detained Helena and took her out of the residence at 12:15am. Helena will be taken to the RAB Headquarters where she will be quizzed," Palash added.
Helena, a director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries, and chairperson of Joyjatra TV, recently lost membership of the Awami League's sub-committee on women's affairs for "breaching party disciplines."
The sub-committee removed Helena for her "involvement with the Bangladesh Awami Chakrijibi League," a group which has no official connection with the ruling party.