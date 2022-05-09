Historic Ruplal House disappears in RAJUK inspection

The Ruplal House of Farashganj is one of the 74 heritage buildings in Dhaka that the government had officially recognised thought a gazette notification. The structures were enlisted by the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) in 2009.

As per rules, erecting a new building within the boundaries of these recognised structures is illegal. But three years ago, an inspector and a surveyor of RAJUK visited the Farashganj area three times and reported that there were no traditional installations, clearing way for a new building there.

On the basis of their reports, the government's capital city development authority (RAJUK) later approved the construction of a six-storey building within the boundary of Ruplal House. The first two storeys were found fully constructed during a recent visit to the spot.