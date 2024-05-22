City

Gas supply to remain off for 10 hrs in parts of city Thursday

Gas supply will remain suspended for 10 hours from 10 am to 8 pm in different areas in the city on Thursday for relocation and re-installation of gas pipelines under Dhaka Elevated Expressway Route Alignment project.

According Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas where gas supply will remain off for all kinds of customers include Moghbazar, Nayatola, Madhubagh, Tejgaon, Hatirjheel, Mirerbagh, Gabtola, Greenway, Peyarabag, and Eskaton (Dilu road).

The adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply during the period, said the Titas Gas regretting the inconvenience of its consumers for the emergency shutdown in gas supply.

