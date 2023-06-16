2 physicians arrested over death of newborn baby in Dhaka

The police on Thursday arrested two physicians of a private hospital in Dhaka in a case filed over the death of a newborn and physical damage to the mother due to an alleged wrong treatment, reports UNB.
The arrestees are Shahjadi Mostaki and Muna Shaha. They both are physicians of private ‘Central Hospital’ located on Green Road in Dhanmondi area.
Confirming their arrest, Md Parvez Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhanmondi police station, said one Yeakub Ali Sumon, husband of the woman, filed a case on Wednesday accusing six identified individuals and several other unidentified persons bringing allegations of a wrong treatment by the physicians that allegedly led to death of the newborn baby and deteriorated physical condition of the mother.
The physicians were arrested from the hospital last night after they had been implicated in the case, he said.
According to the case statement, Sumon’s pregnant wife Mahbuba Rahman Akhi had been under supervision of gynaecologist Sangjukta Saha of the hospital for the last three months and her physical condition was normal in that time period.
Earlier, the gynaecologist assured the victim’s family that Akhi would give birth through a normal delivery.
Akhi was hospitalised with labour pain at the hospital under supervision of the gynaecologist around 12:50 am on 10 June.
Though Sangjukta was not present at the time of hospitalisation, her assistant said that she was working at the operation theatre.