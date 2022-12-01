Nomani, Sohel elected president, general secretary

Mursalin Nomani of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) and Mynul Hasan Sohel of the Dainik Inqilab have been elected as president and general secretary of Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU), reports UNB.

Nomani bagged 635 votes while his rival candidates Kabir Ahmed Khan and Nazrul Islam Mithu got 543 and 264 votes respectively in the election held on Wednesday.