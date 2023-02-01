PM Hasina slams those favouring unelected govt for interim period

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday slammed those who are talking in favour of an unelected government for an interim period, asking them to think who had benefited from such a government during the 2007-2008 period.

"There was an unelected government (in Bangladesh) from 2007 to '08 and who had benefited (from that)?" she said.

While opening the month-long 'Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2023' on the premises of the Bangla Academy and the Suhrawardy Udyan in the city, the prime minister said there are some so-called intellectuals in Bangladesh who said how the Mahabharata could be impure if an unelected government assumed office for a period of two or four years.

She added: "The Mahabharata will not be impure (with an unelected government in power). But the constitution will be tainted and the lives and livelihoods of the people will be ruined. If anyone looks into those two years (of last caretaker government), it will be seen that everything, including business-commerce, literary practice and economic condition, were shattered during that period."

The prime minister told the countrymen that they can better realise who are favouring an unelected government, adding that they who fear to face the people and know that they will not be voted to power through elections are out to destabilise the country though different means.