Police pick up JAGPA spokesperson Rashed Prodhan’s PS
Police have said that they have picked up Jonny Nandi, the personal secretary (PS) of Rashed Prodhan, spokesperson of the Jatiya Gonotantrik Party (JAGPA), for questioning.
Jonny Nandi was taken from in front of Rashed Prodhan’s residence in Mohammadpur in the capital on Friday afternoon.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (Mohammadpur zone) Jewel Rana said that several people gathered in front of the residence in protest of aggressive remarks made by the JAGPA chief about Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
Police dispersed them. At that time, two protesters were speaking to journalists near the residence. Rashed Prodhan’s PS, Jonny Nandi, allegedly attacked the protesters. At one stage, police took him to Mohammadpur police station for questioning.
Police official Jewel Rana further said that Jonny Nandi may be released after questioning. Police have been deployed in front of Rashed Prodhan’s residence to maintain normalcy.