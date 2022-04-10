'I am ready to sacrifice my limb'

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Saturday evening, he said, “I could have lost my leg in the accident as well. I would never have realised the dilapidated situation of the centre if I had not been admitted here. Therefore, I am ready to sacrifice my leg, but the quality of service of the centre must improve. I am protesting from within the centre. If the administration thinks that it is too much for them, they can kill with an injection. But I have made my decision.”

One of Mahiuddin’s senior from the university was admitted to the same bed where Mahiuddin is staying now. Mahiuddin came to see him and had an accident on Fuller Road on his way back from the medical centre. First, he was taken to the emergency of Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Later, Mahiuddin was shifted to the medical centre of the university.

He told Prothom Alo, “My father cannot afford the money to admit me to any other hospital for better treatment. There are many more students at the university like me who are financially unstable. And the medical centre was made for the students like us. Then why is the centre in such a dilapidated situation?”