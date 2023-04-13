Dr Zafrullah given guard of honour at Shaheed Minar

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and freedom fighter Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury was given guard of honour on the premises of central Shaheed Minar at 12:30pm on Thursday.
Following the last tribute of people from all social strata, additional deputy commissioner, Hedayatul Islam, paid guard of honour to Dr Zafrullah on behalf of Dhaka district administration.
In the morning, hundreds of people thronged the Central Shaheed Minar to see him for one last time. They queued in lines with flowers in hands to pay respects to the valiant freedom fighter. Several organisations are also paying tribute to him.
Earlier, Dr Zafrullah’s body was taken to the Shaheed Minar premises in the morning. At the time freedom fighters took his body down from the vehicle and carried him to the temporary stage.
His body will be taken to Gonoshasthaya Kendra in Savar on Friday. People will be able to pay homage to him there from 10:00 am. After that, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury’s second namaz-e-janaza will be held there after the Jumma prayer.
Zafrullah Chowdhury breathed his last at 11:00 pm on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at the Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in Dhanmondi. He was 81 years old. He had been suffering kidney complications for a long time.
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury was a vascular surgeon and public health expert. He along with others set up Bangladesh field hospital in India for injured freedom fighters and the Bangladeshi refugees during the Liberation War.
Dr Zafrullah also played a pivotal role in formulating the Bangladesh National Drug Policy in 1982.