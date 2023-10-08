Huge traffic congestion hits Dhaka on first working day of the week

Huge traffic congestion has hit various roads in Dhaka on Sunday, the first working day of the week, bringing misery to commuters.
Long lines of vehicle appeared mostly on Manik Mia Avenue, Bijoy Sarani, Karwan Bazar, Bangla Motor and Ramna area with commuters getting stuck in a place for half an hour to one and a half hours.
Trader Alamgir Hossain was on his way to Old Dhaka from Mintoo Road by motorcycle in the afternoon. He told Prothom Alo, “I remained stuck in traffic in Ramna area for about half an hour. One side of the road was closed and no vehicles moved.”
Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Tejgaon traffic division assistant commissioner Snehashish told Prothom Alo heavy rainfalls over the past two days damaged roads in the capital’s different parts including Farmgate and Karwan Bazar, causing traffic jams.
Besides, traffic congestion increased as a side of roads was closed for a while due to the movement of the VVIPs (very very important persons), he added.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s traffic north division joint commissioner Abu Raihan Mohammad Saleh told Prothom Alo that traffic jam hit Dhaka for various reasons, but they will have to look into what cause today’s congestion.