Perform duties impartially: IGP to new police officers

Seventy new officers joined the police as ASPs in the 40th BCS. Among them, 63 are men and seven women.
"Policing will be based on science and knowledge in future. It is a challenging profession where you have to face new challenges constantly. You have to be ready for that," the IGP said.
"After one year of basic training at the Bangladesh Police Academy, Sarda, you will master the professional skills to tackle crime through the use of intelligence, information technology and other techniques," he added.
Additional IG (admin) Md Kamrul Ahsan, additional IG (logistics and asset acquisition) Md Mazharul Islam, additional IG (crime and operations) Md Atiqul Islam, additional IG (finance) Md Shahabuddin Khan, additional IG (HR) Md Harun-or-Rashid and other senior police officers were present at the event.