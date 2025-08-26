Engineering students block Shahbagh with 3-point demand

Students of various engineering institutes, including the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), have blocked the Shahbagh intersection to press home their 3-point demand, including not allowing the diploma engineers to use the word engineer before their name.

Several hundred engineering students block the Shahbagh intersection around 3:00 pm Tuesday.

According to eye witnesses and police sources, students of different engineering institutions brought out processions and blocked the Shahbagh intersection around 3:00 pm. They were chanting various slogans to realise their demands.