Airport fire gutted goods worth Tk 1b: BGMEA leaders

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) leaders have estimated that losses from the fire at the cargo village complex of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital could exceed Tk 1 billion (100 crore.)

They said the incident has severely affected the country’s export trade—particularly the readymade garment sector.

A delegation of BGMEA, led by its acting president Enamul Haque Khan, visited the site on Sunday afternoon.

The team included BGMEA vice-president Mizanur Rahman, director Faisal Samad, and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) president Mohammad Hatem.