Airport fire gutted goods worth Tk 1b: BGMEA leaders
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) leaders have estimated that losses from the fire at the cargo village complex of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital could exceed Tk 1 billion (100 crore.)
They said the incident has severely affected the country’s export trade—particularly the readymade garment sector.
A delegation of BGMEA, led by its acting president Enamul Haque Khan, visited the site on Sunday afternoon.
The team included BGMEA vice-president Mizanur Rahman, director Faisal Samad, and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) president Mohammad Hatem.
After inspecting the scene, acting president Enamul Haque read out a written statement to the media.
He said air shipment is typically used for high-value and urgent consignments. The fire has destroyed readymade garments, valuable raw materials, and essential sample products for new business orders.
“This unfortunate incident has caused us deep concern. The damage caused by the fire will not only affect current exports but also disrupt future business opportunities. BGMEA has already begun assessing the losses. We have asked our members to submit lists of damaged goods in a prescribed format and opened an online portal to collect information quickly,” Enamul Haque said.
Noting that products from 200–250 factories are exported by air daily, Enamul Haque said the total loss could be substantial.
Based on the collected data, BGMEA will soon hold a coordination meeting with the airport authorities, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Customs, and other relevant agencies.
In response to journalists’ questions, BGMEA director Faisal Samad said, “We witnessed a devastating scene inside. The entire import section has been burned. We estimate that the losses could exceed Tk 1 billion.”
He added that the commerce adviser was present at the site and immediately assured assistance in restarting import operations.
The adviser also announced that arrangements will be made to temporarily store imported goods at a new facility in Terminal 3. In addition, he instructed that goods be cleared within 36 hours instead of 72.
Faisal Samad further said, “A joint working committee with Customs is being formed to ensure faster clearance of goods. Work will continue even on Fridays and Saturdays. There will be no weekends now, in the interest of business.”
BGMEA leaders also urged everyone to maintain the highest level of fire safety and vigilance during the dry season in industrial areas, warehouses, and factories.