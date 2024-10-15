Former minister Faruk Khan arrested in city
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in an overnight drive arrested former civil aviation and tourism minister and ex-parliament member of Gopalganj-1 constituency Lt. Col. (retd) Faruk Khan.
Faruk, also a presidium member of the Bangladesh Awami League, was detained from the capital’s cantonment area.
He was later handed over to Detective Branch (DB) of police,
Deputy commissioner of media and public relations of DB of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Muhammad Talebur Rahman confirmed this to BSS.
Several cases were filed against Faruk Khan relating to incidents of the movement of Students Against Discrimination after the fall of Awami League government on 5 August.