AL flash procession in Shyamoli, attempts to snatch detainees blasting cocktails
A cocktail was detonated during a flash procession of Awami League, whose political activities have been banned, in front of Shishu Mela in the capital’s Shyamoli.
Police said six people were detained at the time.
Confirming the matter Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Imaul Haque said the incident occurred Tuesday.
He told Prothom Alo that although six people were detained, five of them were directly involved and a case was filed against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
The arrested individuals are followers of Mohammadpur Chhatra League leader Bin Yamin.
The police official further said some of those who joined the flash procession came on foot, while others arrived on motorcycles. A group tried to snatch away the detainees, but they were later dispersed with batons. A motorcycle and a mobile phone were recovered from the scene.
It has been learnt that around 8:00 am today, some people gathered in front of Shishu Mela chanting slogans in favour of the Awami League. They also chanted ‘Joy Bangla’ slogans there. A cocktail was detonated at the spot.