AL flash procession in Shyamoli, attempts to snatch detainees blasting cocktails

A cocktail was detonated during a flash procession of Awami League, whose political activities have been banned, in front of Shishu Mela in the capital’s Shyamoli.

Police said six people were detained at the time.

Confirming the matter Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Imaul Haque said the incident occurred Tuesday.

He told Prothom Alo that although six people were detained, five of them were directly involved and a case was filed against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The arrested individuals are followers of Mohammadpur Chhatra League leader Bin Yamin.