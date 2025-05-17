Students of 7 colleges to resume movement Monday for gazette on Dhaka Central University
Students of the seven colleges in Dhaka have warned that they will resume their street movement on Monday if the government does not issue a gazette notification on forming the interim administration of the Dhaka Central University by Sunday.
In a press briefing at the Eden Mohila College on Saturday, the students also declared that they will besiege the concerned ministry this time, to avoid public sufferings.
They placed a five-point demand, including the call for immediate action to form an interim administrative body for the university.
The other demands are publishing an academic calendar covering all key issues and fixing the result anomalies, taking steps to address irregularities, such as the collection of excessive fees on various grounds, taking initiative to hold the admission test for the 2024–25 academic session within two working days of forming the interim administration, publishing the logo and academic framework of the Dhaka Central University within five working days, promulgating an ordinance to officially establish the new university by 16 June, and ensuring allocations for the new university in the 2025–26 national budget.
The student representatives warned that if the first demand – the formation of the interim administration – is not met, they will monitor the government's response to the remaining demands alongside the movement. They added that this time, if students return to the streets, they will not leave until the ordinance for the new university is issued.
Zafrin Akhter, a student of Begum Badrunnessa Government Girls' College, and Abid Hasan of Dhaka College read out the written statement at the press briefing. The statement said students of seven colleges have repeatedly taken to the streets to demand their basic right to education, but had to face assaults and bloodshed.
“All we want is a proper academic environment. Based on our past experience, we have now chosen to seek a permanent solution with the support of our fellow students and teachers, instead of taking to the streets repeatedly,” it read.