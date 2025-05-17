Students of 7 colleges to resume movement Monday for gazette on Dhaka Central University

Students of the seven colleges in Dhaka have warned that they will resume their street movement on Monday if the government does not issue a gazette notification on forming the interim administration of the Dhaka Central University by Sunday.

In a press briefing at the Eden Mohila College on Saturday, the students also declared that they will besiege the concerned ministry this time, to avoid public sufferings.

They placed a five-point demand, including the call for immediate action to form an interim administrative body for the university.