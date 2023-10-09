Greener Tomorrow exhibition to begin in Dhaka Tuesday

A 3-day long exhibition titled ´Greener Tomorrow´ organised by the embassy of Denmark in Dhaka will begin at the Edge Gallery, Bay´s Edgewater, Gulshan Avenue in the capital on Tuesday, said a press release.
The Denmark embassy invited everyone at the exhibition, which will remain from 10.00am to 5.30pm daily till Thursday, 12 October.
As Denmark is committed to the global green and digital transition and is global frontrunner, the ´Greener Tomorrow´ exhibition showcases Danish green solutions and best practices in sectors like, water and environment, digitalisation, energy, food and agro, health and tech.
The exhibition will also include cutting-edge Danish green technologies and solutions that are shaping a sustainable world.
In June 2023, Denmark and Bangladesh launched a Joint Action Plan on Green Framework Engagement.
Denmark is committed to actively supporting Bangladesh in its sustainable transition and successfully meet the goals of the Joint Action Plan.