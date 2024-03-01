Bailey Road fire: President, PM mourn loss of lives
President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday expressed profound shock and sorrow over the loss of lives and property in a devastating fire at a building on Bailey Road in the capital.
In his condolence message, the Head of State prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls of the victims and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.
He also wished for early recovery of the injured in the blaze.
Meanwhile, in a message of condolence, the head of government prayed for peace for the departed souls and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved families, said an official release of the press wing of the prime minister.
The Prime Minister also asked the authorities concerned to take prompt measures to give proper treatment to the injured persons.
She appreciated those who were engaged in controlling the blaze quickly.