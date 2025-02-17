‘Unleashing Heritage’ now available at Ekushey Book Fair 2025
‘Unleashing Heritage-Echoes of Bangladesh’s cultural legacy’, a new book by journalist and researcher Kawser Mahmud, is now available at the Ekushey Book Fair 2025, reported a press release.
Published with the support of BGMEA, the book delves into Bangladesh’s rich textile traditions and other heritage crafts through in-depth fieldwork and workshop-based research.
Kawser Mahmud, who began his career with fashion journalism in the 1990s, revisits his passion for traditional arts by spotlighting the resilience of artisans and the evolving role of heritage in the modern economy.
Featuring vibrant photographs of artisans, crafts, and cultural practices, Unleashing Heritage underscores both the artistic and economic significance of Bangladesh’s craft traditions.
Readers interested in heritage, textiles, and craft revival can find ‘Unleashing Heritage’ at the Ekushey Book Fair 2025. This publication offers a unique perspective on the challenges and possibilities of preserving Bangladesh’s artistic legacy.