Flash procession in Dhaka: Former Awami League MP among 8 arrested
Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (DB) has arrested former Member of Parliament from Awami League, Saddam Hossain (Pavel), along with seven leaders and activists of the party’s affiliated organisations, on charges of involvement in a flash procession and plotting acts of sabotage.
The arrests were made during operations carried out in different parts of the capital on Thursday, according to a DB press release issued on Friday.
Those detained include: Saddam Hossain, 50, former MP for Nilphamari-3; Md Tanjil Hossain alias Abhi, 29, Organising Secretary of Baufal Upazila Chhatra League, Patuakhali; AKM Khorshed Alam, 65, founding president of Baufal Upazila Chhatra League and currently General Secretary of the Bangabandhu Welfare Council; Md Anisur Rahman Hawlader, 43, General Secretary of Surjamoni Union Jubo League, Baufal Upazila; Md Delwar Hossain alias Bablu, 61, Ward-32 Awami League leader of Bangshal Thana; Al Mamun Bhuiyan, 29, Organising Secretary of Ward-1 Jubo League, Uttara East Thana; Md Kaykobad Osmani, 53, Executive Member of the Jubo League Central Committee; and Md Anwar Hossain, 60, former president of Khitirpara Union Awami League and former UP Chairman of Lohajang, Munshiganj.
According to DB, the former MP Saddam not only led flash processions but also financed and conspired to carry out acts of sabotage.
The press release stated that at around 11:00 pm on Thursday, a team from the DB Cyber Division arrested Saddam Hossain in the capital’s Mohammadpur area.
Earlier that evening, a team of the DB’s Motijheel Division detained Tanjil Hossain and Anisur Rahman in Manikdia, Sabujbagh.
Later at night, AKM Khorshed Alam was picked up from Panthapath by DB Motijheel, while Delwar Hossain alias Bablu was apprehended by DB Lalbagh from Naya Bazar.
In the afternoon, Kotwali police in Old Dhaka arrested Al Mamun Bhuiyan near the Press Club. Around midnight, Kaykobad Osmani was detained by DB Cyber Division from a raid in Malibagh Chowdhury Para, while another DB Motijheel team arrested Anwar Hossain in Kakrail.
The release further noted that all eight individuals face specific cases in different police stations. They are accused of operating as an organised group seeking to destabilise the country, disrupt law and order, and create public fear by staging flash processions in various parts of the capital.