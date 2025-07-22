Residential building at Shawrapara catches fire

A fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in the capital’s West Shawrapara this afternoon.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building around 16.15 pm today, duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) Rafi Al Faruk told the news agency.

Three fire fighting engines have been working to douse the flame.

No report of casualties has so far been received, he said.

The cause behind the fire could not be known immediately.