Makeshift special court at Alia Madrasah ground vandalised
A gang of 100-150 people vandalised the makeshift special court set at the Alia Madrasah ground in Old Dhaka’s Bakshibazar area on Tuesday evening.
Chakbazar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Rezaul Hossain informed this to Prothom Alo Wednesday morning.
He said that some 100-150 people entered the court premises jumping over the boundary wall around 6:30 pm Tuesday. Later, broke the doors of the court, vandalised the furniture and set fire to chairs inside the court building.
Police had rushed to the spot but the attackers fled the spot earlier, he added.
Neither any case was filed nor any arrest could be made in this connection, the OC said.