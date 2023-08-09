City

BUET students boycott classes as expelled student returns

Several hundred students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology take position on the campus on 9 August 2023, protesting against the return of Ashiqul Islam, whom BUET authorities expelled for life for his alleged involvement in the murder of Abrar Fahad.
Several hundred students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology on Wednesday boycotted classes after an expelled student started attending classes following a court order.

The suspended student, Ashiqul Islam alias Bitu, was expelled for life by BUET authorities for his alleged involvement in the murder of Abrar Fahad.

Abrar Fahad, 22, a second-year student at the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department, was beaten to death by a group of Chattra League leaders and activists on 6 October 2019.

Abrar’s father filed a case with Chawkbazar police station against 19.

Following the killing, BUET authorities permanently expelled 26 students including Ashiqul Islam, a student of chemical engineering and then Chattra League’s BUET unit general secretary.

He, however, was not named in the case.

