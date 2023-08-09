BUET students boycott classes as expelled student returns

Several hundred students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology on Wednesday boycotted classes after an expelled student started attending classes following a court order.
The suspended student, Ashiqul Islam alias Bitu, was expelled for life by BUET authorities for his alleged involvement in the murder of Abrar Fahad.
Abrar Fahad, 22, a second-year student at the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department, was beaten to death by a group of Chattra League leaders and activists on 6 October 2019.
Abrar’s father filed a case with Chawkbazar police station against 19.
Following the killing, BUET authorities permanently expelled 26 students including Ashiqul Islam, a student of chemical engineering and then Chattra League’s BUET unit general secretary.
He, however, was not named in the case.