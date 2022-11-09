‘Police now a symbol of dependability and confidence’

“We are praised across the world for your (police) role in curbing terrorism risking your lives,” Asaduzaman told the conference.
“Sea robbers and forest criminals surrendered to the police thanks to your operations,” he added.
Referring to the ongoing political programme by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) across the country, he said they wouldn’t intervene in any political activities, but none will be spared if they try to create suffering for people in the name of political programme.
Md. Aminul Islam Khan, senior secretary of public security division under the home ministry, said presently work area of police and their challenges increased as strategy and pattern of crime has changed.
He said, “The police have been performing their duty with success in maintaining law and order situation of the country.”
Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, inspector general of police (IGP), said people’s confidence in police has increased due to their role in ensuring law and order with professionalism.
He further said police acquired an outstanding achievement in curbing militancy and terrorism.
CID’s head and additional IGP Mohammad Ali Mia, PBI’s head and also additional IGP Banaj Kumar Majumadr spoke at the programme among others.