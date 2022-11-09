‘Police now a symbol of dependability and confidence’

“We are praised across the world for your (police) role in curbing terrorism risking your lives,” Asaduzaman told the conference.

“Sea robbers and forest criminals surrendered to the police thanks to your operations,” he added.

Referring to the ongoing political programme by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) across the country, he said they wouldn’t intervene in any political activities, but none will be spared if they try to create suffering for people in the name of political programme.

Md. Aminul Islam Khan, senior secretary of public security division under the home ministry, said presently work area of police and their challenges increased as strategy and pattern of crime has changed.