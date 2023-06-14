9m Eid holidaymakers to leave Dhaka by road: SCRF

About 15 million people are expected to leave greater Dhaka region including Dhaka North, Dhaka South, Gazipur and Narayanganj city corporation areas during the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Azha.

Sixty per cent of them (around 9 million) will go by road and the remaining 40 per cent people will leave Dhaka by water and railways, according to a pre-Eid observation report of Shipping and Communication Reporters Forum (SCRF).

The organisation on Wednesday issued a press release on the report.

Ashis Kumar Dey, the president of the organization, said the report may not be 100 per cent accurate as there is no relevant complete database in any public or private office in this regard.