Gynaecologist professor MA Taher Khan dies

Gynaecologist professor MA Taher Khan, founding principal and executive committee president of Chittagong Mother and Child Hospital Medical College, passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka on Sunday, reports news agency UNB.

He was 83.

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital, said Chittagong Mother and Child Hospital’s vice president Jabed Abshar Chowdhury.