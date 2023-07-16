Gynaecologist professor MA Taher Khan dies

Gynaecologist professor MA Taher Khan, founding principal and executive committee president of Chittagong Mother and Child Hospital Medical College, passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka on Sunday, reports news agency UNB.
He was 83.
He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital, said Chittagong Mother and Child Hospital’s vice president Jabed Abshar Chowdhury.
Taher Khan was admitted to Chittagong Mother and Child Hospital with dengue fever. He was kept at ICU there. He suffered head injury after falling and then taken to Evercare Hospital.
Meanwhile, Chittagong Medical University, OBSB Chittagong Branch, Chittagong Mother and Child Hospital, Bangladesh Medical Association, Chittagong and various organisations have expressed deep shock at the death of the noted gynaecologist.