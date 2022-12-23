DMP issues seven guidelines for residents on metro rail opening

1. No new tenant can move into any building or flat before 29 December;

2. No new office, shop or restaurants can be opened in any commercial building on 28 December;

3. On 28 December, clothes cannot be laid out for drying on the balcony or rooftop of any building adjacent to metro rail and nobody can stand there;

4. No photographs or festoons can be hung on the buildings or flats of those areas on that day;

5. Nobody can stay in the hotels or commercial spaces on any building adjacent to Metrorail on 28 December;

6. If there’s any licensed arms on any building or flat in the area from Agargaon to Diabari, they have to be deposited to the police station within 25 December.

7. All the banks and ATM booths on either sides of the metro rail have to remain closed from 28 December till the inauguration ceremony continues.