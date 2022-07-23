Centralisation of power a bad omen for democracy: Akbar Ali Khan

"The country where people can keep the government under control, is democracy. The country where the people have no control, whether the election place or not, that cannot be called democracy," he added.

The former adviser to the caretaker government thinks the quality of education was much better during the colonial period despite various crises. Emajuddin Ahmad spent his student life under the colonial education system. That education system did not merely have weakness, but had several strong sides. At the time, the curricula was old, there was a crisis of textbooks and teachers, but the quality of education was very high.

Akbar Ali Khan said, "Today we have no dearth of infrastructure, universities, books, libraries and teachers. It is heard that there so many teachers in some departments of Dhaka University that there no available courses and teachers consider them to be lucky by sharing a course and teaching throughout a year. However, when Emajuddin was a student, teachers took three to four classes a day, but quality of studies did not fall.

Akbar Ali Khan said currently elections do not take place regularly for universities, college and hall unions to nurture love for democracy and to questions about democracy among the students.