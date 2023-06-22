Dhaka ranks 166th on the list of livable cities

Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh, holds the 166th position out of 173 countries on the global livability ranking. It stands as the seventh least livable city on the list.

These findings are from The Global Livability Index 2023, recently published by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

In the previous year's index, Dhaka also occupied the seventh spot from the bottom, ranking 166th out of 172 cities.