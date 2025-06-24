Ishraque's suspected opponents assaulted at Nagar Bhaban
A violent confrontation broke out at Nagar Bhaban, the headquarters of Dhaka South City Corporation, between two factions of the Jatiyatabadi Sramik Karmachari Union on Tuesday around noon.
Several people from both sides sustained injuries in the clash, which took place around 12:00 pm. It was learned that supporters of BNP leader Ishraque Hossain allegedly assaulted some people who are believed to be members of the rival faction.
According to witnesses and employees, Arifuzzaman Prince believed to be part of the anti-Ishraque group, arrived at Nagar Bhaban with his supporters. Tensions escalated there when supporters of Arif Chowdhury, who is aligned with Ishraque, confronted them. It led to a chase and scuffles between the groups.
Arifuzzaman told Prothom Alo that despite Ishraque announcing the reopening of Nagar Bhaban, some outsiders continued to harass the city corporation officials.
To ensure a safe work environment for employees, the officials gathered at a place and began a procession in the Nagar Bhaban. At one stage, they faced a sudden attack.
Arif Chowdhury, however, denied the complaint, claiming that his group was present there peacefully like other days, but some outsiders carried out a sudden attack on them, injuring five.
Around one and a half hours later, supporters of Ishraque started arriving at the Nagar Bhaban. Around 1:30pm, an employee, Sheikh Mohammad Touhidul Islam, a computer operator in the administrative department, was beaten on suspicion of being a supporter of Arifuzzaman. The police intervened, but Ishraque’s followers were initially unwilling to hand him over.
Another individual was also assaulted on similar suspicion. Police eventually rescued both men and took them to the police station.
During the incidents, several journalists came under attack. Supporters of Ishraque snatched Nagorik Television reporter Mohammad Asaduzzaman Shishir’s phone, deleted all photos and videos, and threatened him with a knife.
Asaduzzaman Shishir told Prothom Alo that his phone was snatched when he was discharging his professional duties. All photos and videos were deleted from the phone, and he was threatened to be killed with a knife.
He refrained himself from filming the incident due to the threat. Other reporters, including an NTV journalist, were also harassed while covering the incident.
According to employees, Arif Chowdhury has been active in the movement to hand over mayoral duties to Ishraque. Tensions have long existed between him and Arifuzzaman.
Employees not participating in Ishraque’s movement are reportedly being treated as adversaries and even denied entry into Nagar Bhaban, despite their affiliation with the politics of the BNP.
Today’s clash was a result of the rivalry between the two groups.