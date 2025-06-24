Ishraque's suspected opponents assaulted at Nagar Bhaban

A violent confrontation broke out at Nagar Bhaban, the headquarters of Dhaka South City Corporation, between two factions of the Jatiyatabadi Sramik Karmachari Union on Tuesday around noon.

Several people from both sides sustained injuries in the clash, which took place around 12:00 pm. It was learned that supporters of BNP leader Ishraque Hossain allegedly assaulted some people who are believed to be members of the rival faction.