Gas outage in parts of city Tuesday
Some areas of the capital city will see disruption in gas supply for three hours on Tuesday.
Titas gas transmission and distribution company limited at a press briefing on Monday said the gas supply would be disrupted in parts of the city from 11:00am to 2:00pm due to emergency maintenance of pipeline.
The areas that will undergo the gas outage are: Moghbazar, Noyatola, Modhubagh, Tejgaon, Hatrijheel, Mirerbagh, Gabtola, Greenway, Peyarabagh and Eskaton (area near Dilu Road).
Titas said gas supply will remain off for all types of customers while customers adjacent to these areas might also experience low gas pressure this time.