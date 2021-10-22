City

Journo Shawkat Hossain dies

Prothom Alo English Desk
Senior reporter of Bangladesher Khobor SM Shawkat Hossain (Shawkat Reza) has passed away, reports UNB.

He was 50.

Reza, also a member of National Press Club, suffered a stroke and breathed his last at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in the capital at 9:00pm on Wednesday.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, relatives, colleagues and well-wishers.

The journalist was buried at Baitul Aman Jam-e-Masjid on Mirpur Mazar Road Thursday afternoon.

National Press Club president Farida Yasmin and general secretary Ilias Khan expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Shawkat Hossain.

