Over ‘350-year-old’ Dhaka Gate being renovated

This iconic structure, once regarded as the gateway to Dhaka, can be found on the route from Bangla Academy to Doel Chattar in the Dhaka University area.

Dhaka Gate stands as one of the oldest examples of Mughal architecture in the capital, and it holds a significant place in the city’s past.

During the reign of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, Dhaka experienced significant growth, prompting Subahdar (governor) Mir Jumla to construct the gate as the northern entrance, marking the city’s border.