BNP leader Ishraque sued in explosive substances act

Jatrabari police station inspector (investigation) Mahidul Alam told Prothom Alo that police were conducting a 'block raid' to Popy lane at Golapbagh on 10 December. At that time, police were attacked and their vehicle vandalised, leaving four police men injured.
The case statement says the accused gathered that place illegally and carried out an attack on police, blasting a bomb.
Earlier, as many as 450 people were shown arrested in a case filed over clashes that took place between BNP leaders-activists and police in front of the party's Naya Paltan central office last Wednesday.
In the clash, a BNP activist, Mokbul Ahmed, was killed and dozens injured. BNP claimed police carried out the attack to foil their scheduled 10 December rally which finally was held at Gopalbagh field in Dhaka with the presence of thousands of leaders and activists.