The Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will go into its budget session for fiscal year 2022-23 on 5 June.

President Md Abdul Hamid convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution, said a JS press release signed by Tariq Mahmud, director (public relations) of the Parliament Secretariat on Wednesday.

The session, also the 18th one of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad, will begin at 5:00pm at the parliament room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.