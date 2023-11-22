Dhaka roads witness crowds, some long-route buses operating

Today, Wednesday, marks the first day of sixth round of the blockade and hartal enforced by opposition parties, including the BNP. Despite the blockade, a few long-route buses have been in operation from the capital since this morning.
There has been an increase in bus traffic between Dhaka and surrounding districts, contributing to heightened congestion on city roads.
Throughout the day, increased traffic has been observed in various areas, including Mahakhali and the Gabtali bus terminal in the capital.
Staff from different bus companies have reported that long-distance buses are departing from Dhaka, despite the blockade. However, the buses are operating on a limited basis as there are very few passengers.
At the Gabtali Bus Terminal, Ali Mohammad, the Counter Master at the Eagle Transport Counter, informed Prothom Alo that two of their buses departed from Dhaka this morning, heading for Khulna and Satkhira.
Mohammad added, "Passenger numbers are low, so buses for all destinations are not operating as usual. Previously, one bus was departing every hour, but now it's one bus every two to three hours."
Meanwhile, at the Mahakhali bus terminal, several buses from Ena and Sonar Bangla Paribahan were observed leaving for Mymensingh and Netrakona.
Ekhlas, a passenger on a bus of Sonar Bangla Paribahan, shared with Prothom Alo, "My daughter-in-law is expecting. Therefore, they have to go to the village amid the hartal."