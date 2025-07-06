Dengue: Patients struggle to afford treatment as cases rise in number

A woman named Tanjila Khatun had travelled from Kolaroa in Satkhira to Dhaka seeking treatment for a spinal condition. She was staying at her daughter’s home in Basila area of Mohammadpur with her three-year-old son, Tafsin.

Her son Tafsin came down with dengue fever there on 27 June. As his platelet count dropped, Tafsin was admitted to the Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute on 30 June. Now, putting her own treatment aside, Tanjila is spending her days by her son’s hospital bed.

While speaking to Tanjila she revealed that she has already spent over Tk 30,000 on Tafsin’s treatment, including a daily bed fee of Tk 700, diagnostic tests, and medicines. Tafsin’s father works at a fish market and the family is struggling to cope with the growing medical expenses.

Like Tafsin, many patients with dengue from both Dhaka and outside the capital are being admitted to various hospitals across the city every day. In addition to sufferings of the patients, families are finding it increasingly difficult to cope with the financial burden of treatment.

Such situations were found while speaking to patients and their relatives during a visit to the Mugda Medical College Hospital and Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute on Saturday.