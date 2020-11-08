Justice Commission on 1975 and post-1975 junctures demanded

Those who rose to power following the 1975 assassination of Bangabandhu and misguided the nation and prolonged their tenure by murdering freedom fighters and armed forces personnel must be unmasked, said speakers at a webinar on Saturday.

They also demanded that a justice commission be formed in this regard, reports state-run news agency BSS.

The speakers also urged conducting research on the murder of four national leaders inside the jail on 3 November in 1975 and exposing the true masterminds, said a press release of Centre for Research and Information (CRI) in the capital.

The recommendations came at a webinar on Friday night, titled ‘Bloody November: Some Historical Realities’, attended by Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, president of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), Syed Badrul Ahsan, writer and researcher, retired Major General Syed Shafayet Islam, son of Syed Nazrul Islam, and Journalist Zayadul Ahsan Pintu.