City

Transport off Dhaka streets as BNP rally begins at Golapbagh

UNB
The empty street of Dhaka. The photo has been taken from Darusalam area in the capital on Saturday. Prothom Alo

Public transport was seemingly off Dhaka roads this morning, ahead of BNP’s last divisional mass rally in the capital city.

No public transport was seen plying the roads since morning, other than some CNG-run auto-rickshaws.

BNP begins its 10th divisional rally at Golapbagh field in the capital and thousands of leaders and activists of the party have thronged the rally venue.

Though there is no transport strike in force, owners were not allowing their transport to move about the road.

A few inter-city buses were seen on the road, but they were few and far between.

City dwellers, especially office-goers, have been facing difficulty reaching their respective destinations. Most were seen waiting for public transport on the road since morning.

Joint commissioner traffic (North) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Abu Saleh Md Raihan, also observed that the presence of public transport is very thin on the road.

The number of commuters on the road was also less compared to other days, he said, adding that people were not leaving their homes unless they have urgent work.

Read more from City
Post Comment