Transport off Dhaka streets as BNP rally begins at Golapbagh

Though there is no transport strike in force, owners were not allowing their transport to move about the road.
A few inter-city buses were seen on the road, but they were few and far between.
City dwellers, especially office-goers, have been facing difficulty reaching their respective destinations. Most were seen waiting for public transport on the road since morning.
Joint commissioner traffic (North) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Abu Saleh Md Raihan, also observed that the presence of public transport is very thin on the road.
The number of commuters on the road was also less compared to other days, he said, adding that people were not leaving their homes unless they have urgent work.