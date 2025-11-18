Excavators removed from Dhanmondi 32, law enforcers remain deployed
The excavators brought to demolish the residence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital have been removed.
However, members of the army, police, and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) remain deployed in the area as of 11:00 am today, Tuesday.
On Monday, the day the verdict was delivered in the crimes against humanity case related to the July mass uprising, a group of protesters attempted to demolish Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house at Dhanmondi 32.
The protesters brought two excavators to the location. However, they were not allowed to move them near the house. Army and police personnel blocked the protesters, leading to repeated clashes in the area. The protesters left the area after 10:00 pm.
A visit to the spot today showed police and BGB members guarding the entrance of Dhanmondi Road 32 with barricades. Several army vehicles were seen in front of the house. A crowd of onlookers had gathered behind the barricades.
Dhanmondi police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Kyashainyu Marma told Prothom Alo that the two excavators were removed last night. Members of the police and other security forces remain deployed to protect the house.
Earlier, in February, more than half of the house was destroyed following controversy over a speech delivered by Sheikh Hasina. On 5 August, 2024, the house was set on fire and burned.