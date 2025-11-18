Excavators removed from Dhanmondi 32, law enforcers remain deployed

The excavators brought to demolish the residence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital have been removed.

However, members of the army, police, and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) remain deployed in the area as of 11:00 am today, Tuesday.

On Monday, the day the verdict was delivered in the crimes against humanity case related to the July mass uprising, a group of protesters attempted to demolish Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house at Dhanmondi 32.

The protesters brought two excavators to the location. However, they were not allowed to move them near the house. Army and police personnel blocked the protesters, leading to repeated clashes in the area. The protesters left the area after 10:00 pm.