Two university students arrested over gang rape of beautician

He said it is primarily known that one more young man and young woman were involved in this incident. Efforts are underway to arrest them. The arrestees confessed gang -raping the beautician. They beat the woman after the rape.
Dhanmondi police station officer-in-charge Ikram Ali told Prothom Alo that the victim of gang-rape is a resident of Savar. A young woman called her to come to Dhanmondi-28 for some beautification works.
The beautician went to the address she was given over the phone. From there, she was taken to the second floor of a residence at Sukrabad area -- a place where three people, including Riyad, Yasin, gang-raped her, he added.
Deputy commissioner HM Azimul Haque said after the rape, they snatched her mobile phone and put her on a CNG-run auto rickshaw.
The parents of Riyad, the owner of the house where the rape was committed, were out at the time of incident. The identities of the young woman who called the beautician will be disclosed after she is arrested.
The victim said she was raped at gunpoint and is now undergoing treatment at one stop crisis center (OCC) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
OCC coordinator Bilkis Begum told Prothom Alo that the beautician is traumatised. Her DNA sample has been collected.