‘Kali O Kalam’ editor Abul Hasnat dies

Abul Hasnat, editor of literary monthly magazine, Kali O Kalam, passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the capital on Sunday morning.

He was 75.

The literature and art critic breathed his last at Anwer Khan Modern Medical College Hospital around 8:30am, said his younger brother Abul Kashem.

Abul Hasnat’s wife Nasimun Ara Haque is a journalist and president of Bangladesh Women Journalists’ Centre. The couple’s only daughter Dithi Hasnat lives in the US.