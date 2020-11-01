‘Kali O Kalam’ editor Abul Hasnat dies

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Abul Hasnat, editor of literary monthly magazine, Kali O Kalam, passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the capital on Sunday morning.

He was 75.

The literature and art critic breathed his last at Anwer Khan Modern Medical College Hospital around 8:30am, said his younger brother Abul Kashem.

Abul Hasnat’s wife Nasimun Ara Haque is a journalist and president of Bangladesh Women Journalists’ Centre. The couple’s only daughter Dithi Hasnat lives in the US.

The body of Abul Hasnat will be taken to Bengal Gallery at Dhanmondi 27 in the capital around 2:30pm from the hospital, the family members said. His namaz-e-janaza will be held after the Asr prayers and will be buried at Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard in Mirpur, Dhaka.

He was the editor of the literary supplement of vernacular newspaper Dainik Sangbad.

