Kamalapur abuzz with ticket seekers

Those who secured their position in the frontline came to the platform on Saturday and others lined up behind them on Sunday. The latecomers fear that they might have to either leave the platform without having a ticket or wait until the next day.
Khairul Islam, a student of Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College, came to Kamalapur to buy a ticket for his relative.
“I came here at 7:00am and stood at the end of the queue. It is less likely to get the ticket today. I would leave if I do not get it,” he told Prothom Alo.
Another Shahjahan Islam also came at the station at 7:00am for buying a ticket of Nilphamari. He echoed Khairul’s remarks and said he and his companion would wait in turn at the platform until availing a ticket.
He also alleged that tickets are being sold at a slow pace, barely maintaining discipline.