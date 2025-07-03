City

Former lawmaker from Manikganj-1 Naimur Rahman arrested at Lalmatia

Police have arrested former lawmaker from Manikganj-1 constituency, Naimur Rahman Durjoy, from the capital’s Lalmatia area.

A joint team of Manikganj police and Detective Branch (DB) of police apprehended Naimur Rahman Durjoy around 8:30 pm on Wednesday.

He is an accused in multiple cases filed with Sadar and Daulatpur police stations in Manikganj.

Police super of Manikganj district Yasmin Khatun confirmed to the media the arrest of Naimur Rahman Durjoy.

Naimur Rahman Durjoy, was also a national cricket team player. He will be produced before the court today, Thursday.

