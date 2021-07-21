City

Keep front of house clean or see more garbage: DNCC mayor

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
If the front side of any house is found littered with animal residue after slaughtering sacrificial cattle, garbage trucks will dump more waste there, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Md Atiqul Islam warned.

He said this on Tuesday while attending a programme at Mohakhali DNCC Covid-19 Hospital.

The mayor said the local ward councilors will coordinate removal of the residues and waste within 24 hours of slaughtering the sacrificial animals. To carry out the special management of waste, 11,508 cleaners of DNCC will be deployed on the Eid day.

He added DNCC headquarters set a control room to coordinate the waste management. Control room contacts are: 0258814220, 09602222333, 09602222334.

Under the special waste management, local ward councilors already distributed 6.5 lakh garbage bags, 50 tonnes of bleaching powder and 1,005 five-litre Savlon cans among the dwellers, Atiqul said.

