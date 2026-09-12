Jamaat not to be lenient to NCP in Dhaka’s 2 city corporations

Jamaat-e-Islami is unwilling to concede ground to the National Citizen Party (NCP) in the upcoming mayoral elections for Dhaka's two city corporations.

Although the two parties allied for the national parliamentary election, both are now preparing to field separate mayoral candidates this time. Other partners within the 11-party alliance will also nominate candidates based on their organisational strength.

However, despite competing against each other in local body elections, leaders of these political parties maintain that they will preserve their political unity and conduct joint programmes.

According to relevant sources, a policy decision has been taken by the 11-party alliance to contest all tiers of local government elections independently, not just the two Dhaka city corporations.

This decision reflects the reality that local elections are not conducted under party symbols, as well as local-level candidate selection dynamics.

Nevertheless, if coalition partners reach a local consensus to field a single joint candidate in any specific area, the central leadership will not object.