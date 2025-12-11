Metro rail will operate as per scheduled timetable
Dhaka’s popular public transport system, the metro rail, will run according to its scheduled timetable.
This information was announced in a post on the verified Facebook page of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the authority responsible for constructing and operating the Dhaka metro rail, on Thursday night.
The Facebook post stated that passengers are informed that the metro rail will operate according to the scheduled timetable.
Earlier, the regular officials and employees of DMTCL had announced a full work stoppage from 7:00am on Friday in protest of what they said was a breach of commitment regarding the formulation of an independent service rule for the company. This raised concerns that metro rail services could be suspended indefinitely.
A source within DMTCL said that on Thursday night, a meeting was held between the protesting employees and the authorities at the metro rail headquarters located in Diabari, Uttara. As both sides reached a satisfactory understanding during the meeting, the protesters withdrew their decision to observe the work stoppage.
Afterward, the authorities confirmed through a Facebook post that the metro rail would continue operating according to the scheduled timetable.