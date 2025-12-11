Metro rail will operate as per scheduled timetable

Earlier, the regular officials and employees of DMTCL had announced a full work stoppage from 7:00am on Friday in protest of what they said was a breach of commitment regarding the formulation of an independent service rule for the company. This raised concerns that metro rail services could be suspended indefinitely.

A source within DMTCL said that on Thursday night, a meeting was held between the protesting employees and the authorities at the metro rail headquarters located in Diabari, Uttara. As both sides reached a satisfactory understanding during the meeting, the protesters withdrew their decision to observe the work stoppage.

Afterward, the authorities confirmed through a Facebook post that the metro rail would continue operating according to the scheduled timetable.