BFIU seeks Salman Muqtadir’s bank account details

The email, sent at 10.38 am on 30 September, named Salman Mohammad Muqtadir and instructed the relevant banks to provide the information on an urgent basis. It also stated that the request was of high priority.

In the message, the BFIU asked the banks to provide soft copies of the KYC documents and account statements for accounts held in Salman Muqtadir’s name. They were also instructed to enter all account-related information in an attached Excel file, including details of interest income and tax deducted at source (TDS) for each identified account, and return the completed file.

The banks were instructed to send the information through the GoAML message board within one hour. The message also cited a relevant provision of a BFIU circular and instructed the banks to maintain the confidentiality of the information.